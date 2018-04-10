WORLD
The War in Syria: Russia vetoes US bid for UN inquiry over Douma
The United Nations Security Council has in the last hour - rejected a Russian resolution that would have created a new expert body to determine responsibility for chemical weapons attacks in Syria. The decision came minutes after Russia vetoed a US bid at the UN - for a new inquiry to discover who was responsible. Meanwhile, the global chemical weapons watchdog has said - it will send a fact-finding team to the site in Douma. - US President Donald Trump has cancelled a scheduled trip to South America to 'oversee America's response to Syria'. Arabella Munro reports.
April 10, 2018
