France police raid Bahrain team at Tour de France over doping probe
Marseille prosecutor opens investigation targeting members of Bahrain Victorious team “for acquisition, transport, possession, import of a substance or method prohibited for use by an athlete without medical justification”.
Bahrain Victorious cycling team's staff members wait for the start of the 18th stage of the 108th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 129 km between Pau and Luz Ardiden, on July 15, 2021. / AFP
July 15, 2021

The Bahrain Victorious team competing at the Tour de France has been raided by French police as part of a doping investigation.

The team confirmed in a statement on Thursday that riders' rooms were searched by officers at the hotel it stayed in in the southwestern city of Pau.

In a statement to The Associated Press, the Marseille prosecutor in charge of the case said a preliminary investigation targeting members of the team was opened on July 3 “for acquisition, transport, possession, import of a substance or method prohibited for use by an athlete without medical justification."

Judicial officials in Pau confirmed “judiciary actions” took place at the team hotel, without further details.

Team requested to provide training files

About 25 officers from a special public health unit (OCLAESP) in charge of the case were involved in the search, according to police.

“Despite being unaware of the investigation reasons, the team was also requested to provide all training files which were compiled and presented to the officers as requested," the team said.

“We were greeted by several French police officers. We were not given a warrant to read through, but the team complied with all the officers’ requests," technical director Vladimir Miholjević said. “The process had impacted our riders recovery and meal planning, and as a professional team the wellbeing of our team is a key priority.”

Ahead of Thursday's stage in the Pyrenees, Peio Bilbao of Spain is the the team’s top-placed rider in the general classification, lagging nearly 13 minutes behind Tour de France leader Tadej Pogacar.

Team leader Jack Haig crashed out early in the race, breaking a collarbone. 

SOURCE:AP
