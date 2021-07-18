Hany Mukhtar has scored the fastest hat trick in MLS history and Nashville SC have extended their home unbeaten streak to 11 games with a 5-1 victory over the visiting Chicago Fire.

Mukhtar tallied all three goals in the first 16 minutes on Saturday night.

Mukhtar, who entered with a team-leading four goals, took advantage of breakdowns in Chicago's defence to open the scoring in the 10th minute, and he came through again three minutes later.

Chicago captain Johan Kappelhof was shown a red card in the 14th minute for impeding a streaking C.J. Sapong, Mukhtar brilliantly curled in a free kick off the crossbar in the 16th to complete the quickest hat trick according to MLS, and give Nashville a commanding 3-0 lead.

Mukhtar, who nearly had a fourth that was cancelled on an offside call, posted his only other career hat trick as a member of Germany's Under-20 World Cup team in May 2015.

This, however, was the first hat trick in the two-season MLS history for Nashville.

Sapong, who assisted on Mukhtar's first goal, scored against his former club in the 39th minute.

Club record

Nashville, which recorded 12 shots on target, set the club mark for most goals in a game via Brian Anunga's score in the 62nd.

Chicago, which played all but 14 minutes with 10 men after Kappelhof's booking, didn't completely roll over and scored two minutes into the second half through Ignacio Aliseda's left-footer.

Chicago have been outscored while losing all five 2021 away matches.

Head coach Raphael Wicky was away from the club due to a family medical issue in his native Switzerland.

Assistant and former Chicago head coach Frank Klopas guided the team Saturday and will again do so against DC United on Wednesday.