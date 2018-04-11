WORLD
1 MIN READ
Quebec Shooting: Sentencing begins for mosque shooter
Sentencing begins on Wednesday for the man who went on a shooting rampage at a Quebec mosque in 2017, killing 6 worshippers and seriously injuring five others. Alexandre Bissonnette could face the longest jail sentence EVER imposed in the country. But as our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports, officials at the mosque say anti-Muslim sentiment has got worse since the shooting.
Quebec Shooting: Sentencing begins for mosque shooter
April 11, 2018
Explore
Netanyahu’s settlement push accelerates West Bank occupation
Over 450,000 Afghans return from Iran after Tehran's crackdown
'Delicious mushroom' murders: Australian woman found guilty of poisoning relatives
Deadly terrorist attack targets Malam Fatori community in Nigeria
Racism-driven policing led to murder of Indigenous teenager in Australia
A Pakistani startup delivers hope with prosthetics for Gaza’s children
US to fund terrorists to fight terrorists
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Trump threatens additional tariffs on countries backing ‘anti-American’ BRICS
Columbia University in discussions with Trump admin on restoring federal funding: Report
Death toll from Texas floods reaches 82; Trump plans visit
Trump slams former ally Musk's political party as 'ridiculous'
Economic Cooperation Organization sets new goals for regional cooperation
US tariffs to kick in August 1, barring trade deals: Bessent
BRICS calls for Gaza truce, slams strikes on Iran, voices concern over Trump tariff threats
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us