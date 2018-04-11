April 11, 2018
WORLD
Quebec Shooting: Sentencing begins for mosque shooter
Sentencing begins on Wednesday for the man who went on a shooting rampage at a Quebec mosque in 2017, killing 6 worshippers and seriously injuring five others. Alexandre Bissonnette could face the longest jail sentence EVER imposed in the country. But as our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports, officials at the mosque say anti-Muslim sentiment has got worse since the shooting.
