Monet and Architecture | Exhibitions | Showcase
Although he's most known for his depictions of nature and its elusive nuances, Claude Monet also chose to paint buildings in a way that spoke to the natural environment they existed within. And now, in a one-of-a-kind exhibition, the National Gallery in London is staging a show that illustrates how Monet captured the beauty of buildings, and their locations in a way that elevated them out of the ordinary. To give us more insight into Monet and his paintings, Carol Ockman joins Showcase from Williamstown, Massachussets. She is a Professor of Art and a Curator at Large, who specializes in French art from the late 18th and 19th centuries.
April 11, 2018
