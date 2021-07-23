CULTURE
3 MIN READ
Brits attend music festival despite surge in Covid cases
The Latitude Festival is taking place as part of a government pilot scheme, requiring each one of its 40,000 guests to prove their Covid status before they're allowed in.
Brits attend music festival despite surge in Covid cases
Festival goers attend the Latitude festival in Henham Park, in Southwold, UK, on July 23, 2021. / AP
July 23, 2021

Thousands of people have poured into the grounds of the Latitude music festival in eastern England, one of the biggest gatherings since most coronavirus restrictions were lifted earlier this week.

The four-day festival, expected to attract around 40,000 people, comes as Covid-19 cases across the country broadly rise.

Music lovers arriving on a balmy summer's day had to show they had been vaccinated twice or tested negative for the disease.

"I guess I'd kind of say, 'If not now, when are we going to start back up again?'" said Katy McKenna, 21.

"A lot of us have had at least our first dose of the vaccine, so we're ready to get back to life, and all the musical performers have had a year off and they deserve a festival (so) they can get back out there and perform."

No mask, no social distancing

Sheep painted pink grazed on the grass, crowds milled around giant marquees and people erected their tents before heading to the main stages to hear their favourite acts.

The government test event will carry on without social distancing measures or the need to wear masks, and organisers have designed marquees without sides and installed air purifiers in some areas to mitigate the risk of the virus spreading.

"All the plans were in place, all the bands were in place, people were just, you know desperate to come, desperate to play, desperate to work, and really be out in a field enjoying themselves again, and that's what we're doing," said festival founder Melvin Benn.

Among the acts headlining the festival are Damon Albarn, Wolf Alice, Rudimental and The Chemical Brothers. 

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
US sanctions on Iran: Economic weapon or blunt instrument?
By Ozde Aykurt
Israeli troops enter south Lebanon, search homes, question locals and Syrian labourers
Turkish defence firm Havelsan develops secure closed-loop AI system for corporate use
Türkiye moves closer to buying Eurofighter jets as agreement signed with Britain
As Gaza hunger crisis deepens, where do truce talks stand?
Why Kabul could become first capital city to run out of water
Inside the growing danger of magnetic toys — and the Turkish toddler who nearly died
By Fatima Munir
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
BlackRock reportedly restricts use of company devices for China travel
Fed chair 'not going to be there much longer': Trump
China, EU discussed trade cooperation, issues ahead of summit amid sanctions
Israel vows to stop Iran from rebuilding nuclear programme, threatens renewed conflict
Over 100 NGOs demand immediate ceasefire in Gaza, warn of 'mass starvation' due to Israel's blockade
Trump accuses Obama of 'treason', urges authorities to go after him
Masked ICE agents detain Afghan interpreter who aided US military
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us