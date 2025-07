Are Pashtuns in Pakistan unfairly targeted in its war against terror?

Pakistan's Pashtuns say they’re being unfairly targeted in the war on terror. The killing of an aspiring model, who was popular on social media, has sparked a movement against the Pakistani military. Guests: Asad Munir, Retired Pakistani army brigadier and former intelligence chief Mohsin Dawar, Pashtun Tahafuz Movement Raza Wazir, Blogger