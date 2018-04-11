WORLD
1 MIN READ
How will the UN react to possible chemical attack in Syria?
The Syrian regime is being blamed for an apparent chemical attack in eastern Ghouta. At least 500 people have been taken to hospital - with blueish skin and breathing problems. But the UN Security Council has yet to order air strikes or sanctions. Instead, red lines have been addressed with finger pointing. Guests: Andrei Fedorov, Former Russian deputy foreign minister Bassam Barabandi, Former Syrian diplomat and founder of 'People Demand Change' Diana Darke, Author of 'The Merchant of Syria' and 'My House in Damascus: An Inside View of the Syrian Revolution.'
How will the UN react to possible chemical attack in Syria?
April 11, 2018
Explore
Netanyahu’s settlement push accelerates West Bank occupation
Over 450,000 Afghans return from Iran after Tehran's crackdown
'Delicious mushroom' murders: Australian woman found guilty of poisoning relatives
Deadly terrorist attack targets Malam Fatori community in Nigeria
Racism-driven policing led to murder of Indigenous teenager in Australia
A Pakistani startup delivers hope with prosthetics for Gaza’s children
US to fund terrorists to fight terrorists
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Trump threatens additional tariffs on countries backing ‘anti-American’ BRICS
Columbia University in discussions with Trump admin on restoring federal funding: Report
Death toll from Texas floods reaches 82; Trump plans visit
Trump slams former ally Musk's political party as 'ridiculous'
Economic Cooperation Organization sets new goals for regional cooperation
US tariffs to kick in August 1, barring trade deals: Bessent
BRICS calls for Gaza truce, slams strikes on Iran, voices concern over Trump tariff threats
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us