April 11, 2018
'Say No to Drugs’ says Liverpool football star Mohamed Salah in new ad campaign
An anti-drug campaign that features Liverpool football star Mohamed Salah has gone viral in Egypt. The rehabilitation hotline has seen a 400% rise in calls after the release of ads featuring Salah. This is the fourth time Salah has been involved in the campaign to fight drug abuse plaguing the country.
