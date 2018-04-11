WORLD
'Say No to Drugs’ says Liverpool football star Mohamed Salah in new ad campaign
An anti-drug campaign that features Liverpool football star Mohamed Salah has gone viral in Egypt. The rehabilitation hotline has seen a 400% rise in calls after the release of ads featuring Salah. This is the fourth time Salah has been involved in the campaign to fight drug abuse plaguing the country.
April 11, 2018
