April 18, 2023
'Tables of Mercy' offer free meals in Libya during Ramadan
During the sacred month of Ramadan, Muslims worldwide have been actively engaged in charitable activities to support those in need. As part of this effort, free meals are being provided to the less fortunate to help them break their fast. One initiative that is currently assisting migrant workers in Libya is called "Tables of Mercy," as reported by Daniel Padwick.
'Tables of Mercy' offer free meals in Libya during Ramadan / Reuters
