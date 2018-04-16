Sanctions jolt Russian markets and currency | Money Talks

Investors are bailing on Russian stocks and the rouble as new US sanctions take effect. The Kremlin is downplaying the restrictions, aimed at several government officials and prominent business owners. But, as Mobin Nasir reports, the impact is far-reaching. We speak to Jack Parrock in Moscow and Michael Widmer, Chief Metals Strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, in London.