April 16, 2018
FBI raids office of Trump's personal lawyer | Money Talks
The U.S. Justice Department has tightened the noose around Donald Trump's embattled presidency. Employing a rarely used legal action, a federal judge authorized FBI agents to seize and search privileged communications between the president and his personal attorney. Mobin Nasir reports, and for more on this TRT World editor-at-large, Craig Copetas, joins us from Paris.
