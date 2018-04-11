April 11, 2018
Fault Lines Sri Lanka: Anti-Muslim riots on the increase in Sri Lanka
The Muslim community in Sri Lanka has been there for more than a thousand years. But recently it's been targeted by hardline Sinhalese Buddhists resulting in outbreaks of deadly violence. In the first of our special reports, Shamim Chowdhury traces the history of Sri Lanka's Muslims and examines the reasons behind the current conflict.
