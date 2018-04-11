WORLD
Does Christianity still have a place in modern Europe?
Have people lost faith in Christianity? In countries across Europe most young adults identify as non-religious. Does Christianity need to change its ways or risk becoming irrelevant? At the Roundtable was Robert Cauley, Professor of philosophy, religion, and anthropology at Emory University and author of 'Why Religion Is Natural and Science Is Not'; Sitna Quiroz, an anthropologist from Durham University's department of theology and religion; and Rev. Nadim Nassar, the Church of England's first priest from Syria and the Director and co-founder of the international Christian Charity, the Awareness Foundation. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.
April 11, 2018
