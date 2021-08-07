CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Ariana Grande to perform at 'Fortnite' concert
The 28-year-old singer's avatar is a human-fantasy creature hybrid dressed in either a silver skirt and top or a short outfit made of blue scales.
In this file photo taken on May 20, 2018 recording artist Ariana Grande performs onstage during the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. / AFP
August 7, 2021

An avatar of Ariana Grande will appear in the popular video game Fortnite and perform some of the pop superstar's greatest hits over the weekend, in an event highlighted by game maker Epic Games to showcase their new strategy.

In five different rounds, to target all time zones, players can choose an option that will let them go on an adventure with Grande.

During the rounds, which last about half an hour, several of the Grammy winner's songs will play, including "Be Alright" and "Positions."

'Partnership with real world activities'

Grande-themed merchandise will also be available in the game's store.

The special appearance is part of a shift for Fortnite from a survival game to a general entertainment platform.

"That's a big area where we want to innovate because Fortnite should always really exist in partnership with real world activities," Phil Rampulla, head of brand at Epic Games, told AFP.

"We are not replacing concerts, we are not replacing movies, we are existing in harmony with those things and extending and enhancing those things."

A juggernaut of the video game industry, Fortnite boasts about 350 million gamers throughout the world.

SOURCE:AFP
