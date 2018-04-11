Kenya's Miguna Miguna remains defiant despite threats from the opposition

Leaders from the opposition NASA coalition threaten to take down Kenyan dissident Miguna Miguna, saying he only has himself to blame for his recent troubles. That’s after Miguna suggested his once ally Raila Odinga was likely involved in his deportation from Kenya. We ask Miguna how he intends to respond. Guest: Miguna Miguna, Leader of the National Revolutionary Movement of Kenya