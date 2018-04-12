April 12, 2018
Azerbaijan Election: Official responds to criticism of Azerbaijan election process
Voting has now closed in Azerbaijan's presidential election and results are expected in a few hours. Exit polls suggest incumbent president Ilham Aliyev will win the election with over 80 percent of the popular vote. TRT World's Andrew Hopkins is in the capital, Baku, and spoke to the Election Commission.
