Is Nigeria's Muhammadu Buhari fit to be the President?

Three years ago, Muhammadu Buhari became Nigeria's first opposition candidate to defeat an incumbent. His victory came with high hopes, and a promise to improve security, the economy and to tackle corruption. But has Buhari achieved what people hoped he would? The very announcement that he was running, sent the stock market to its lowest point in three months. So will people in Nigeria welcome four more years of Buhari? Guests: Tunde Doherty Deputy Chairman of the UK chapter of Nigeria's ruling party, the All Progressives Congress Tanwa Ashiru Founder of the security and defence firm Bulwark Intelligence Kayode Ogundamisi Political commentator and Nigerian affairs specialist