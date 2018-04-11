WORLD
Nigeria's Buhari seeks a second term, Corruption in Korea and Kenya’s defiant dissident
Nigeria's president Muhammadi Buhari says he'll seek a second term in office. But with his first three years plagued by ill health, is he really up to the task? Also, South Korea's former president Park Guen-hye is sent to prison for 24 years on corruption charges. Is Seoul getting tough on corruption or is it political payback? And Kenyan opposition figure Miguna Miguna is threatened by members of the party he once supported. We speak to the man sending shockwaves throughout the country.
April 11, 2018
