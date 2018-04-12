WORLD
Fault Lines Sri Lanka: Buddhist mobs destroyed Muslim homes, mosques
Last month, the Sri Lankan city of Kandy witnessed a mob attack against Muslims that left one man dead and scores of houses and businesses destroyed. Many families are now left with no homes or an income. They are afraid the attacks will continue. In the second report of our series on Sri Lanka, our Shamim Chowdhury went to find out how they're coping.
April 12, 2018
