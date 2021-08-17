Tuesday, August 17:

WHO concerned about Afghanistan as jabs slow

The World Health Organization (WHO) is worried about the spread of the virus in Afghanistan as the upheaval caused by the Taliban advance and seizure of power has slowed vaccinations, a spokesperson has said.

"As the situation in Afghanistan continues to deteriorate rapidly, WHO is extremely concerned over the unfolding safety and humanitarian needs in the country, including risk of disease outbreaks and rise in Covid-19 transmission," Tarik Jasarevic told a UN briefing.

WHO mobile health teams have been on hold in the capital for the past 24 hours due to the insecurity and the unpredictable situation, he said.

Hong Kong lengthens quarantines for 16 countries

Hong Kong will tighten entry restrictions for travellers arriving from the United States and 15 other countries beginning Friday, extending the quarantine period to 21 days.

Previously, the 15 countries, which also include Malaysia, Thailand, France and the Netherlands, were classified as medium-risk, with travellers able to serve only 7 days of quarantine if they were fully vaccinated and tested positive for antibodies prior to leaving for the city.

A resurgence of cases in these countries due to the delta variant led them to be recategorised as high-risk and stricter measures imposed, as the government sought to “uphold the local barrier against the importation of Covid-19,” it said in a statement.

UK reports most deaths since March

Britain has reported 170 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, the highest level since March, alongside 26,852 further cases, according to official data.

Italy reports over 5,000 new cases

Italy has reported 54 deaths against 24 the day before, the Health Ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections increased to 5,273 from 3,674 .

Italy has registered 128,510 deaths since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.45 million cases to date.

UK donates nearly 300,000 doses of vaccine to Egypt

Britain has donated 299,700 doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca's vaccine to Egypt, the World Health Organization (WHO) said.

The shots were shipped via the global COVAX initiative, with the support of UNICEF and WHO, and arrived in Cairo on Monday, a statement added.

The shipment was part of a first tranche of the 100 million vaccines that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledged at a G7 summit that the UK would share with other countries in need by June 2022.

Serbia starts booster third shots rollout

Serbia has began administering a third, or booster, dose of vaccines this week to people who previously were vaccinated at least 6 months ago, after cases of infections have surged in recent days.

A short queue formed outside the Belgrade Fair vaccination centre, as its director, Dr Zoran Bekic, urged the public to "show collective responsibility and get vaccinated as soon as possible."

Israel records highest daily virus cases in 6 months

Israel has confirmed 8,646 new infections, the highest daily tally in the last six months.

According to the Health Ministry, the total patients infected with the virus soared to 55,323, including 559 critical cases.

Since the beginning of the pandemic last year, Israel recorded 951,226 virus cases, including 6,649 deaths.

US ships nearly 500,000 vaccine doses to Rwanda

The United States has sent nearly half a million doses of Pfizer Inc's vaccine to Rwanda, including the first doses from the Biden administration's 500 million global pledge earlier this summer, the White House said.

"Today, we are shipping over 488,000 doses of Pfizer to Rwanda, including the first 100,000 doses from ⁦@POTUS⁩’ 500 million shots pledged and purchased this summer. This is just the beginning," White House spokesman Kevin Munoz said in a post on Twitter.

The move is part of the Biden administration's support for COVAX, the global vaccine sharing program with the World Health Organization to help distribute vaccines to poorer countries.

UK regulator approves Moderna shot for 12 to 17-year-olds

The UK's health regulator has approved Moderna's vaccine for use in children aged 12 to 17 years, it said, weeks after Pfizer's shot was given the green light for deployment ahead of schools reopening.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has confirmed the vaccine, known as Spikevax, is safe and effective in this age group, it said.

While most children develop mild or no symptoms, they are still able to spread the virus and some remain at risk of becoming seriously ill.

Thailand seeks 12M Sinovac shots for mix-and-match strategy

Thailand will purchase an additional 12 million doses of Sinovac's vaccine to try to expedite its rollout, a senior official has said, despite concerns over its efficacy against the Delta variant.

Thailand's strategy had planned to use mainly locally produced AstraZeneca vaccines but with supply short of the government's target, Sinovac shots are being used in a mix-and-match approach to inoculate the population faster.

Spain gets tranche of $10.6B in EU recovery fund, Lithuania gets $338.5M

Spain on Tuesday received its first tranche of money amounting to $10.6 billion (9 billion euros) from the $937 billion (800 billion euro) EU Recovery Fund meant to help the bloc recover from the pandemic and make its economy greener and more digitalised.

Spain will get a total of 69.5 billion euros in grants from the Fund in the coming years, with the payouts tied to the implementation of investment projects and reform measures set out in its proposal to the European Commission.

Lithuania also received its first tranche of money of $338.5 million from its allocated total of 2.22 billion euros in grants.

India virus vaccinations near record

India has administered more than 8.8 million doses of vaccines in the past 24 hours, government data showed, close to its all-time record and speeding up a campaign to inoculate all eligible adults by December.

The surge in inoculations came alongside a sharp decline in daily new infections that fell to 25,166, the lowest since March 16, health ministry said.

India has undertaken one of the world's largest vaccination drives and has so far administered 554 million doses, giving at least one dose to about 46 percent of its estimated 944 million adults. Only about 13 percent of the population have had the required two doses.

After hitting a record high of 9.2 million doses on June 21, the pace of daily inoculations had dropped to around 4.2 million on an average in July, according to data compiled from the government's CoWIN website.

US to recommend vaccine boosters at 8 months

US experts are expected to recommend vaccine boosters for all Americans, regardless of age, eight months after they received their second dose of the shot, to ensure lasting protection against the coronavirus as the delta variant spreads across the country.

Federal health officials have been actively looking at whether extra shots for the vaccinated would be needed as early as this fall, reviewing case numbers in the US as well as the situation in other countries such as Israel, where preliminary studies suggest the vaccine’s protection against serious illness dropped among those vaccinated in January.

An announcement on the US booster recommendation was expected as soon as this week, according to two people familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations.

Japan to extend emergency lockdown

Japan is set to extend its state of emergency in Tokyo and other regions to Sept. 12 and widen curbs to seven more prefectures, as cases spike in the capital and nationwide, burdening the medical system.

The current state of emergency is due to expire on August 31, but a continuing surge in coronavirus cases has spurred calls for an extension. Tokyo announced 2,962 new daily cases on Monday, after a record 5,773 on Friday.

New Zealand reports first case in community since February

New Zealand has reported its first case in the community in six months after a person tested positive in its largest city of Auckland.

The link between the case and the border or managed isolation is yet to be established, the Health Ministry said in a statement, adding the case is now being investigated.

The last reported community case in New Zealand was in February.

Sydney cases set to rise, hospitals under pressure

Virus cases are set to "rise substantially" in Sydney in the coming weeks despite a prolonged lockdown, authorities said, warning soaring infections have already put hospitals under enormous strain.

Australia, once a world leader in curtailing the virus is struggling to suppress a third wave of infections driven by the highly infectious Delta variant despite locking down more than half its population.

New South Wales (NSW) state, whose capital Sydney is the epicentre of the latest outbreak, reported 452 cases in the past 24 hours, the third-biggest one-day jump, and one new death.

Jerusalem hospital expects steep cases rise

Israeli medical centres are preparing for a rise in hospitalisations as the country deals with a steep rise in new virus cases.

The president of Jerusalem's Shaare Zedek hospital said that he hopes that the drive to distribute third doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine will help flatten the curve of the fourth wave of infections.

The country offers a booster to people over 50 who have already been vaccinated, and according to Israel's Health Ministry more than 960,000 people received the third vaccine.

Indoor vaccine mandate begins in New York

New York City began requiring proof of coronavirus vaccinations for anyone wanting to partake in much of public life including dining at an indoor restaurant, working out at a gym or strolling through a museum.

The list of public venues widened as Mayor Bill de Blasio moved forward with an unprecedented move by the country’s largest city to goad more people into getting vaccinated and control a pandemic that has wrought havoc on the economy and people’s day-to-day lives.

While the new requirement goes into effect, enforcement won’t begin until September 13 to give the public and employees more time to receive at least the required first shot.

Mexico reports 7,172 new Covid-19 cases, 272 more deaths

Mexico registered 7,172 new Covid-19 infections and 272 more deaths, health ministry data showed, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 3,108,438 and the death toll to 248,652.

Turkey has given 84.57M coronavirus vaccine shots so far

Turkey has administered over 84.57 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January, according to official figures.

The country continues its intensive vaccination campaign to curb the spread of the coronavirus, as everyone aged 16 and older is eligible for vaccine shots.

According to the Health Ministry, over 44.37 million people have gotten their first doses, while more than 33.37 million are now fully vaccinated.

Turkey is also administering third Covid-19 vaccine booster shots, and over 6.81 million such doses have been given.

To date, 71.46 percent of the country's adult population has received at least one dose of the two-step vaccines.

Brazil reports 14,471 new coronavirus cases, 434 deaths

Brazil recorded 14,471 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus, along with 434 deaths from Covid-19, the Health Ministry said.

Brazil has registered more than 20.3 million cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 569,492, according to ministry data.

Some Hawaii private schools mandate vaccination

Some private schools in Hawaii are mandating coronavirus vaccination for students, faculty and staff.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser says Parker School in Waimea on the Big Island will require all employees and eligible students to be vaccinated by October 1.

The coeducational day school will test all students and employees for the virus before the school year. It plans to provide weekly testing while infection rates remain high on the Big Island.

In Honolulu, the ’Iolani School is requiring all eligible students, faculty and staff to be vaccinated or seek a health or religious exemption.

Iran introduces new measures as Covid death toll increases

New measures come into force aimed at reining in record coronavirus deaths in Iran, including restrictions on driving between provinces until August 27 as well as the closure of government buildings, banks and non-essential shops until Sunday.

Australia's Victoria reports slight rise in local Covid-19 cases

Australia's Victoria state reported a slight rise in locally acquired cases of Covid-19, the first day after officials reinstated a night curfew and extended a hard lockdown in Melbourne, the state capital. A total of 24 new local cases were detected in the state, up from 22 a day earlier.