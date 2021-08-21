A dwarf cow in Bangladesh that recently shot to worldwide fame has died, local officials have confirmed.

Rani, who was just 51 centimetres tall and weighed a mere 26 kilogrammes, was in the running for the title of the world’s smallest cow.

"Rani’s stomach had swollen a lot and she was rushed for treatment at around noon on Thursday. However, the vets were unable to save her life and she died within hours," Sajedul Islam, a local livestock officer, told Anadolu Agency on Saturday.

He said the swelling was due to "overeating and gas accumulation in her stomach."

READ MORE: Hundreds flock to see 'world's shortest' cow in Bangladesh

Indian cow holds title

Rani had become a local celebrity in Bangladesh, with thousands flocking to her farm in the capital Dhaka's Savar area.

Another Bangladeshi official said in a Facebook post that authorities have informed the Guinness Book of Records about Rani's death.

The crown for the world's smallest cow is currently held by Manikyam in neighbouring India, who is 61.1 centimetres tall.