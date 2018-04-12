April 12, 2018
Kutahya ceramics in Istanbul | Exhibitions | Showcase
Turkey is famous across the globe for its delicate ceramics and colourful, ornate tiles, with different regions continuing to produce diverse and distinctive designs over the centuries. And now, with a collection from one of the country's most famous workshops now on display in Istanbul, Showcase's Kerry Alexandra went to learn how Kutahya ceramics have remained a firm favourite five hundred years on.
