Pep Guardiola to leave Manchester City when contract expires in 2023
Guardiola, who has been managing Manchester City for the last five years, says he will take a break before a possible foray into national football.
Guardiola celebrates after Riyad Mahrez scores in Manchester City v Norwich City game at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, UK on August 21, 2021. / Reuters
August 26, 2021

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is likely to leave the Premier League champions when his contract expires in 2023 as he wants to take a break before venturing into international football.

"The next step will be a national team, if there is a possibility," Guardiola was quoted by Spanish daily Marca on Wednesday.

"After seven years at this club, I think I'm going to have a break. I will need to rest after being somewhere so many years and also stop to evaluate what we've done and to try to learn from other coaches.

If, during this process of stopping, there is a chance to coach a national team then I think I'd like that. I'd like to coach at a European Championship or Copa America or World Cup. I'd like to experience that."

Former midfielder Guardiola has won three league titles with City and as many with previous clubs Bayern Munich and Barcelona as manager. But the Champions League trophy has eluded him at City after he lifted two at Barca.

Guardiola also won six league titles and the 1992 European Cup with Barcelona as a player, having scored five goals in 47 internationals for Spain.

SOURCE:Reuters
