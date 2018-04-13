April 13, 2018
BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
French businesses count rising cost of railway strikes | Money Talks
Businesses in France are starting to count the cost of rolling strikes by railway workers. The state-owned rail company SNCF says it has already lost more than $120 million, after the first five days of strikes, which may continue until June. And as Lucy Taylor reports from Paris, the damage could be felt by many other sectors of the economy.
French businesses count rising cost of railway strikes | Money Talks
Explore