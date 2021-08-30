POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Table tennis player Abdullah Ozturk gets Turkey first gold at Paralympics
Ozturk wins his third Paralympic medal and swimmer Sevilay Ozturk bags bronze for Team Turkey at Tokyo 2020.
Table tennis player Abdullah Ozturk gets Turkey first gold at Paralympics
Paralympic gold medallist Abdullah Ozturk of Team Turkey poses on the podium of Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium on August 30, 2021. / Reuters
August 30, 2021

Turkey’s Abdullah Ozturk has cinched gold in table tennis at the 2020 Paralympic Games.

Ozturk, 31, beat South Korea's Kim Young-gun 3-1 in the Class 4 gold medal match in Tokyo to secure Turkey’s first gold medal of the Paralympics on Monday.

This is the Turkish athlete’s third Paralympic medal, having previously won gold in the same category at the 2016 Paralympics in Rio and another bronze.

Sevilay Ozturk took bronze in the women's backstroke final at the 2020 Paralympic Games on Monday, winning Turkey's first medal in Paralympic swimming.

Sevilay, 17, completed the 50-metre backstroke S5 final in third spot in 43.48 seconds to win bronze.

China's Dong Lu won gold with a time of 37.18 seconds, which is a new World and Paralympic record.

Teresa Perales from Spain won silver, completing the contest in the second position with 43.02.

Another Turkish swimmer, Sumeyye Boyaci, was among the finalists but the 18-year-old ranked fourth with a time of 43.94 and failed to make the podium in the final.

READ MORE: Fairness of Paralympic disability categories questioned by para-athletes

READ MORE:Afghan Paralympians arrive for Tokyo games in 'extremely emotional' arrival

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Syrian army withdraws from Sweida under ceasefire agreement with Druze leaders
French court grants refugee status to Palestinians from Gaza outside UN mandate for first time
US, Bahrain sign civil nuclear cooperation agreement
Pashinyan: Armenia wants to reopen border with Türkiye, establish diplomatic ties
Türkiye's top diplomat holds talks with Syria, Jordan, US on Israeli attacks
Curfew imposed after deadly clashes on Bangladesh's 'mourning day'
New ceasefire reached in Sweida after clashes: Syria
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Armed groups using Sweida hospital to attack Syrian forces: ministry
Face to badge: The new tools 'holding police accountable' in Los Angeles
Germany continues military exports to Israel despite mounting criticism
Christian community in Taybeh call on Vatican to act as settler violence escalates in West Bank
World powers criticise Israeli strikes on Syria
Syria condemns 'heinous acts' in Sweida, vows to punish those responsible
Former EU foreign policy chief slams bloc's failure to act on Israel's human rights violations
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us