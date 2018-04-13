April 13, 2018
BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Micro-farms take root in London underground | Money Talks
Faced with the twin pressures of population growth and climate change, producing food for future generations is going to be one of mankind's greatest challenges. New ways of growing food need to be found. And under the streets of London one innovative idea is sprouting. An underground micro farm producing salad. Simon McGregor-Wood went down to take a look.
Micro-farms take root in London underground | Money Talks
Explore