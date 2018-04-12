Is the US getting tougher on Iran?

John Bolton, America's new national security advisor has called for regime change, is keen to scrap the nuclear deal and is accused of supporting a rebel group that Iran considers terrorists. Is his appointment a sign that Washington is toughening its stance towards Tehran? Guests: Mohammad Marandi Professor at Tehran University Matthew Bryza Former US ambassador to Azerbaijan Adam Ereli Former US ambassador to Bahrain Mehrdad Khonsari Former Iranian diplomat