Is the US getting tougher on Iran?
John Bolton, America's new national security advisor has called for regime change, is keen to scrap the nuclear deal and is accused of supporting a rebel group that Iran considers terrorists. Is his appointment a sign that Washington is toughening its stance towards Tehran? Guests: Mohammad Marandi Professor at Tehran University Matthew Bryza Former US ambassador to Azerbaijan Adam Ereli Former US ambassador to Bahrain Mehrdad Khonsari Former Iranian diplomat
April 12, 2018
