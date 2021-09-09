POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Australia to cancel Afghan test cricket if Taliban bans women sports
Cricket Australia's warning comes after a senior Taliban member told Australian media that Afghan women will not be allowed to play cricket or possibly any other sport because "their face and body will not be covered".
Australia to cancel Afghan test cricket if Taliban bans women sports
Taliban forces guard stadium during a T20 trial match being played between two Afghan teams in Kabul, Afghanistan on September 3, 2021. / AFP
September 9, 2021

Cricket Australia has said it would have "no alternative" but to cancel hosting a historic Test match against Afghanistan unless the Taliban backtracks on a reported ban on women playing sport.

"If recent media reports that women's cricket will not be supported in Afghanistan are substantiated, Cricket Australia would have no alternative but to not host Afghanistan for the proposed Test Match due to be played in Hobart," Australian cricket board said on Thursday.

The deputy head of the Taliban's cultural commission, Ahmadullah Wasiq, said on Wednesday that women would not play cricket, or any other sport, under the new regime.

"I don't think women will be allowed to play cricket because it is not necessary that women should play cricket," Wasiq told Australian broadcaster SBS.

"In cricket, they might face a situation where their face and body will not be covered. Islam does not allow women to be seen like this.

"It is the media era, and there will be photos and videos, and then people watch it. Islam and the Islamic Emirate do not allow women to play cricket or play the kind of sports where they get exposed."

READ MORE:Afghan women voice their fears about Taliban rule

No ban on men's cricket 

The Taliban said shortly after taking power that the schedule for the Afghanistan men's team would not be interrupted, leading Cricket Australia to announce earlier this month it still hoped to host the landmark match on November 27.

Cricket Australia said driving the growth of women's cricket globally was "incredibly important" to the organisation.

"Our vision for cricket is that it is a sport for all and we support the game unequivocally for women at every level," it said.

During their first stint in power, the Taliban banned most forms of entertainment including many sports. 

United Nations says women in Afghanistan are being prohibited from leaving home without a male family member and in some areas stopped from working.

READ MORE:Afghanistan's first cricket match greenlit since Taliban takeover

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Syrian army withdraws from Sweida under ceasefire agreement with Druze leaders
French court grants refugee status to Palestinians from Gaza outside UN mandate for first time
US, Bahrain sign civil nuclear cooperation agreement
Pashinyan: Armenia wants to reopen border with Türkiye, establish diplomatic ties
Türkiye's top diplomat holds talks with Syria, Jordan, US on Israeli attacks
Curfew imposed after deadly clashes on Bangladesh's 'mourning day'
New ceasefire reached in Sweida after clashes: Syria
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Armed groups using Sweida hospital to attack Syrian forces: ministry
Face to badge: The new tools 'holding police accountable' in Los Angeles
Germany continues military exports to Israel despite mounting criticism
Christian community in Taybeh call on Vatican to act as settler violence escalates in West Bank
World powers criticise Israeli strikes on Syria
Syria condemns 'heinous acts' in Sweida, vows to punish those responsible
Former EU foreign policy chief slams bloc's failure to act on Israel's human rights violations
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us