Raducanu to face Fernandez in all-teen US Open final
Emma Raducanu, an 18-year-old from Britain who is ranked 150th, and Leykah Fernandez, a 19-year-old from Canada who is ranked 73rd, will clash in first Grand Slam final between teens since 1999.
British Emma Raducanu celebrates after her match against Greek Maria Sakkari on day eleven of the 2021 US Open tennis tournament on September 10, 2021. / Reuters
September 10, 2021

British 18-year-old Emma Raducanu has become the first qualifier to ever reach a Grand Slam final by defeating Greek 17th seed Maria Sakkari 6-1, 6-4 at the US Open.

On Thursday, Raducanu, ranked 150th, became the youngest Grand Slam finalist since 17-year-old Maria Sharapova won at Wimbledon in 2004.

She advanced to Saturday's US Open final at Arthur Ashe Stadium against 19-year-old Canadian Leylah Fernandez.

It's the first Slam final between teens since 17-year-old Serena Williams beat 18-year-old Martina Hingis at the 1999 US Open, and just the eighth all-teen Slam final in the Open era (since 1968).

Fernandez beats world number 2 Sabalenka

Canadian teen sensation Leylah Fernandez advanced to her first Grand Slam final on Thursday by defeating world number two Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in the US Open semi-finals.

The 19-year-old prodigy eliminated Wimbledon semi-finalist Sabalenka 7-6 (7/3), 4-6, 6-4 and could capture her first Slam crown on Saturday at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

"I don't know how I got that last point in but I'm glad it was and I'm glad I'm in the finals," Fernandez said.

Fernandez, a 73rd-ranked left-hander, made Sabalenka her third top-five victim of the Open, having earlier ousted defending champion Naomi Osaka and fifth-seeded Elina Svitolina.

First Slam final between teens since 1999

Not since Serena Williams in 2012 at Wimbledon had a player beaten three rivals ranked in the top five at a Grand Slam.

When Fernandez meets 150th-ranked Raducanu in the final, it will be the first Slam final between teens since 17-year-old Williams beat 18-year-old Martina Hingis at the 1999 US Open –– and only the eighth all-teen Slam final in the Open era (since 1968).

"I don't care. I just want to play a final," Fernandez said. "I'm going to enjoy my victory and worry about it tomorrow," Fernandez said.

SOURCE:AFP
