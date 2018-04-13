Mexican Standoff

Mexico’s President Enrique Pena Nieto's standoff with US President Trump is reaching a climax. Trump’s threatening to exit NAFTA if Mexico doesn’t work harder to block migrants. Will he ever build his wall? And is Mexico really such a dangerous tourist destination? Nexus with Matthew Moore On this episode of Nexus was…. Javier Farje – Freelance Journalist Brenda Estefan – Ex security attaché at the Mexican embassy in Washington. Currently an international policy analyst. Jan Halper-Hayes – Advisor to Trump administration