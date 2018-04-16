Could Russia-EU power struggle threaten peace in the Balkans?

Few will forget the harrowing images of the Bosnian war. Now tension is building once again in the Balkans, with Russia and the EU vying for influence in the region. Could it become the battle ground of a new Cold War? At the Roundtable was Marko Stojanovic, Development Director at Belgrade's Western Balkans Institute; Zlatko Lagumdzija, former Minister of Foreign Affairs and former Chairman of the Council of Ministers of Bosnia and Herzegovina; Kenneth Morrison, a former specialist adviser to the House of Lords' Western Balkans inquiry; and Neven Andjelic, who specialises in international relations and human rights studies at Regent's University London.