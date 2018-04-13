April 13, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Israel defends its shooting of Gaza protesters and Greece's bailout
Israel’s ambassador to Turkey tells us that his government is investigating the killing of Palestinian journalist Yasser Murtaja. That’s after the Israeli defence minister said he was a Hamas militant and that his death did not warrant an inquiry. Also, the EU's bailout fund for Greece runs out in a matter of months, we examine whether it's helped or hurt the country.
Israel defends its shooting of Gaza protesters and Greece's bailout
Explore