April 13, 2018
The War in Syria: Trump weighing Sria options
US President Donald Trump says he's still considering Washington's response to the suspected chemical attack in Syria - even though he does appear to have stepped back from his initial warning of an imminent attack. Speaking at the White House, Trump said he is still meeting with military officials and would make his decision in the coming hours. Reagan De Vignes reports.
