Sri Lanka's Hardline Monks: Some buddhists blamed for anti-Muslim sentiment

In Sri Lanka, some nationalist Buddhist groups have been blamed for playing a part in the rise of anti-Muslim sentiment in recent years. One of the most prominent of these is Bodu Bala Sena. Its general secretary has been accused of making hate speeches and inciting violence. In the third part of our special series from Sri Lanka, Shamim Chowdhury went to meet him.