CULTURE
3 MIN READ
Surprise and disdain as tourists discover Arc de Triomphe wrapped in fabric
Workers in harnesses spent several days enveloping the 50-metre, 19th century arch in a silvery blue, recyclable plastic curtain, in a tribute to late artist Christo.
Surprise and disdain as tourists discover Arc de Triomphe wrapped in fabric
The wrapped Arc de Triomphe in Paris, France on Sept. 12, 2021 / AP
September 15, 2021

Bemused tourists in Paris reacted with a mix of surprise and disdain when they discovered the Arc de Triomphe monument had been enveloped in a shimmering shroud, a posthumous installation conceived by the late artist Christo.

Workers in harnesses spent several days enveloping the 50-meter, 19th century arch in a silvery blue, recyclable plastic curtain, a project first imagined decades ago by the late Bulgarian-born Christo.

Dutch tourist Chester Hursman dismissed the wrapping as toilet paper.

British visitor Jack Silks tone struggled to work out where the artwork began and ended.

"Wait, so is this the actual installation or are they doing something under it?" Silkstone asked standing at the foot of the tower.

The work, known as "L'Arc de Triomphe Wrapped" was finally brought to life by Christo's nephew, Vladimir Yavachev, who last week said completing the project had been a promise he made to his uncle.

Christo, whose full name was Christo Javacheff, was known for his larger-than-life installations. He wrapped up a stretch of coastline in Australia and the Reichstag parliament building in Berlin, and strung up a huge curtain in part of a canyon in Colorado.

He worked closely with Jeanne-Claude on the projects.

The pair covered Paris's Pont Neuf bridge in yellow cloth in 1985.

Tourists will still be able to visit the Arc de Triomphe and its panoramic terrace, which loom over one end of the Champs-Elysees. 

For a few days during the work, however, it has been closed.

"My husband had never seen it (the Arc de Triomphe) and so I just made him walk two miles and he's not very happy about this," Colorado resident Andrea Stutesman said.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
French court grants refugee status to Palestinians from Gaza outside UN mandate for first time
US, Bahrain sign civil nuclear cooperation agreement
Türkiye's top diplomat holds talks with Syria, Jordan, US on Israeli attacks
Curfew imposed after deadly clashes on Bangladesh's 'mourning day'
New ceasefire reached in Sweida after clashes: Syria
Armed groups using Sweida hospital to attack Syrian forces: ministry
Germany continues military exports to Israel despite mounting criticism
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Christian community in Taybeh call on Vatican to act as settler violence escalates in West Bank
World powers criticise Israeli strikes on Syria
Syria condemns 'heinous acts' in Sweida, vows to punish those responsible
Former EU foreign policy chief slams bloc's failure to act on Israel's human rights violations
Pakistani airlines to fly in British skies after five years
All you need to know about Israel's E1 plan to bifurcate the occupied West Bank
UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Türkiye visit marks deepening strategic ties
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us