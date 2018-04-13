WORLD
America's Summit: World leaders attend summit in Lima
The Summit of the Americas is under way, with the gathering of heads of state from across North and South America. The event takes place every three years and this meeting will focus on corruption and the political crisis in Venezuela. But Donald Trump's decision to skip the summit has been heavily criticised with many leaders saying its sends the wrong message to Latin Americans. Dimitri O'Donnell reports from Lima.
April 13, 2018
