April 13, 2018
Turkey-Greece Relations: Relations between the two countries deteriorate
Two uninhabited islands in the Aegean Sea have once again become a battleground between Turkey and Greece. The dispute over who owns Kardak has been brewing between the two counties for more than 20 years. The 20-year dispute over the Kardak islands is testing an already tense relationship. Melinda Nucifora reports.
