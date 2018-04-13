April 13, 2018
Subodh Gupta's everyday sculptures | Exhibitions | Showcase
Contemporary artist Subodh Gupta's first retrospective exhibition in France invites visitors to take a journey to India. Gupta's unique installations and sculptures draw on the ordinary aspects and materials he encounters in his everyday life, in particular, his use of stainless steel. The retrospective is being held at Monnaie de Paris.
