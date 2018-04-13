Canaletto: Italy's great painter | Exhibitions | Showcase

Giovanni Antonio Canal was one of Italy's greatest painters. Canaletto, as he is affectionately known, was famous for oil on canvas renditions of Venice's elegant streets and bustling canals. As a tribute to the master, who passed away 250 years ago, the city of Rome has staged an exhibition of some of his best work, many of which are appearing together for the first time.