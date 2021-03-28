POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Star-studded Brooklyn Nets land free agent LaMarcus Aldridge
Aldridge joins Blake Griffin as the latest signing for the superstar-laden Nets.
Star-studded Brooklyn Nets land free agent LaMarcus Aldridge
San Antonio Spurs centre LaMarcus Aldridge (L) and Brooklyn Nets guard Landry Shamet at the AT&T Center on March 2, 2021. / Reuters
March 28, 2021

The Brooklyn Nets, already stocked with the superstar trio of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden, have landed NBA free agent forward LaMarcus Aldridge, ESPN reported Saturday.

The US sports network, citing Aldridge's agent, said the seven-time All-Star was headed to Brooklyn after completing his buyout with San Antonio, which came after the Spurs failed to trade him before the league deadline on Thursday.

The Miami Heat were reported to be the "front-runner" to land Aldridge, but agent Jeff Schwartz told ESPN on Saturday that he would sign with Brooklyn, who are in second place in the Eastern Conference behind the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Nets had already nabbed free agent Blake Griffin, the former number one NBA draft pick, after his exit from the Detroit Pistons.

'Win-win for both LaMarcus and the club'

The Spurs confirmed this month that they had "mutually agreed" to part ways with 35-year-old Aldridge, who had been with the team for six seasons.

"He's been a great teammate, there was no problem there," coach Gregg Popovich said at the time. "We just think this is a win-win for both LaMarcus and the club."

San Antonio explored trade options but couldn't get a deal done before the deadline.

Aldridge averaged 13.7 points and 4.5 rebounds in 25.9 minutes per game this season.

But he missed eight of San Antonio's last 11 games before the All-Star break with hip and quadriceps injuries and came off the bench on the other three.

READ MORE: Durant makes history as Warriors oust Clippers in Game 6

Explore
US Justice Department fires Maurene Comey, prosecutor in Epstein case
Trump says Coca-Cola to use cane sugar in US drinks
Türkiye's Fidan denounces Israel's genocide in Gaza, urges UN action for ceasefire and aid access
Zelenskyy aims for half of Ukraine's weapons to be made domestically
Dozens of bodies found inside Sweida hospital after gunmen retreat
Trump says he's 'highly unlikely' to fire Fed Chair Powell
Syrian army withdraws from Sweida under ceasefire agreement with Druze leaders
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
French court grants refugee status to Palestinians from Gaza outside UN mandate for first time
US, Bahrain sign civil nuclear cooperation agreement
Pashinyan: Armenia wants to reopen border with Türkiye, establish diplomatic ties
Türkiye's top diplomat holds talks with Syria, Jordan, US on Israeli attacks
Curfew imposed after deadly clashes on Bangladesh's 'mourning day'
New ceasefire reached in Sweida after clashes: Syria
Armed groups using Sweida hospital to attack Syrian forces: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us