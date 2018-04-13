April 13, 2018
US warns of military response in Syria over suspected chemical attack
The US and Russia are pulling back from what seemed to be the brink of war after a suspected chemical attack in Syria. US President Donald Trump had warned the Russians to expect a US response against the Assad regime. But Moscow has now come out and said the immediate priority was to avert the danger of war. Courtney Kealy reports
