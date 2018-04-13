WORLD
US warns of military response in Syria over suspected chemical attack
The US and Russia are pulling back from what seemed to be the brink of war after a suspected chemical attack in Syria. US President Donald Trump had warned the Russians to expect a US response against the Assad regime. But Moscow has now come out and said the immediate priority was to avert the danger of war. Courtney Kealy reports
April 13, 2018
