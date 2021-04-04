POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Tom Brady's 'Holy Grail' rookie card sells for record $2.25M
The sale smashes the previous record price for an NFL football card. Last month, another card from Brady's rookie season fetched $1.32 million in an online auction.
Tom Brady's 'Holy Grail' rookie card sells for record $2.25M
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. / Reuters
April 4, 2021

The so-called "Holy Grail" of Tom Brady's rookie cards sold for a record $2.25 million at auction to an anonymous buyer, two months after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback picked up his seventh Super Bowl title.

The signed card from the 43-year-old's rookie season with the New England Patriots is one of "only a handful ever offered for sale," according to auctioneer Lelands, which called it the best Tom Brady rookie card available to the public.

The sale on Friday smashes the previous record price for a football card. Last month, another card from Brady's rookie season fetched $1.32 million in an online auction.

"Tom Brady continues to shatter records both on and off the football field. The GOAT, Brady now holds the distinction of having the most expensive football card ever sold," Lelands President Mike Heffner said in a written statement, calling the card "one for the ages."

Brady, who picked up his fifth Super Bowl MVP honors in February after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs at home in the championship game, is one of just two quarterbacks to have hoisted the Lombardi Trophy with two different teams and is widely considered one of the greatest ever to play the game. 

READ MORE:Tom Brady showing no signs of slowing down at 40

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
US Justice Department fires Maurene Comey, prosecutor in Epstein case
Trump says Coca-Cola to use cane sugar in US drinks
Türkiye's Fidan denounces Israel's genocide in Gaza, urges UN action for ceasefire and aid access
Zelenskyy aims for half of Ukraine's weapons to be made domestically
Dozens of bodies found inside Sweida hospital after gunmen retreat
Trump says he's 'highly unlikely' to fire Fed Chair Powell
Syrian army withdraws from Sweida under ceasefire agreement with Druze leaders
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
French court grants refugee status to Palestinians from Gaza outside UN mandate for first time
US, Bahrain sign civil nuclear cooperation agreement
Pashinyan: Armenia wants to reopen border with Türkiye, establish diplomatic ties
Türkiye's top diplomat holds talks with Syria, Jordan, US on Israeli attacks
Curfew imposed after deadly clashes on Bangladesh's 'mourning day'
New ceasefire reached in Sweida after clashes: Syria
Armed groups using Sweida hospital to attack Syrian forces: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us