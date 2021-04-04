POLITICS
Kenya's Chepngetich breaks half marathon world record in Istanbul
Twenty-six-year-old Ruth Chepngetich clocked 21 kilometres run in 1 hour, 4 minutes and 2 seconds to break the world record by 29 seconds in the women's category.
Kenyan runner Ruth Chepngetich celebrates after she smashed the women's half marathon world record, in Istanbul, Turkey on April 04, 2021. / AA
April 4, 2021

Kenya's Ruth Chepngetich has smashed the world half marathon record, clocking a time of one hour, four minutes and two seconds at the N Kolay Istanbul Half Marathon to shave 29 seconds off the previous mark.

The 26-year-old, a winner in 2017 and 2019, sprinted away from Ethiopia's Yalemzerf Yehualaw across the final stages of the race to win by 38 seconds.

"Istanbul is my city, I love running here," Chepngetich, who also won the Istanbul Marathon in 2017 and 2018, said.

"The world record is something I have been dreaming about for some time and I am so happy to do it on the streets of Istanbul. I'm really happy for this amazing result."

Kenya's Kandie wins men's race

Kenyan Hellen Obiri, a two-time world 5,000 metres champion, finished third in 1:04:51, the fastest debut half marathon in history, to mark the first time three women had finished inside 65 minutes in one half marathon.

Kibiwott Kandie of Kenya won the men's race in 59:35.

Kandie, who set the world record in Valencia last year, raced into the lead with about 12 minutes remaining and held off the challenge of compatriot Geoffrey Kamworor to claim victory by three seconds, with Roncer Kipkorir taking third place. 

N Kolay Istanbul Half Marathon is among the top eight marathons in the world. It took place at the historical peninsula in Istanbul.

A total of 4,000 athletes ran 21 kilometres (13 miles) distance on the streets of the Turkish metropolis.

The start and the finish line was located in Yenikapi Event Area on the city’s European side. The total prize money was $33,000.

