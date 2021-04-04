WORLD
3 MIN READ
US closes once-secret Guantanamo Bay prison unit, transfers prisoners
US Southern Command says in a statement that the prisoners at Camp 7 are transferred to another facility on the American base in Cuba to “increase operational efficiency and effectiveness."
US closes once-secret Guantanamo Bay prison unit, transfers prisoners
In this March 22, 2016 file photo, a detainee paces around a cell block while being held in Joint Task Force Guantanamo's Camp VI at the US Naval Base in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. / Reuters
April 4, 2021

The US military has said a once-secret unit within the Guantanamo Bay detention centre that had fallen into disrepair has been closed and the prisoners moved to another facility on the American base in Cuba.

The prisoners at Camp 7 were transferred to a facility adjacent to where the other detainees on the base are held as part of what US Southern Command said in a statement on Sunday was an effort to “increase operational efficiency and effectiveness."

Miami-based Southern Command, which oversees the detention centre at the southeastern edge of Cuba, did not say how many prisoners were moved. 

Officials have previously said about 14 men were held in Camp 7. There are 40 prisoners at Guantanamo.

Southern Command said the Camp 7 prisoners were moved to Camp 5 “safely and without incident," but did not say when the transfer occurred. 

Camp 5, which was largely empty, is next to Camp 6, where the other detainees are held.

READ MORE: A new project aims to keep the memory of Guantanamo Bay alive

Black sites

Camp 7 opened in December 2006 for prisoners previously held in a network of clandestine CIA detention facilities, often referred to as “black sites,” where they were subjected to brutal interrogation techniques. 

The military ran it under an agreement with CIA, and Southern Command said intelligence agencies were involved with the transfer.

The military long refused to even acknowledge the location of Camp 7 on the base and has never allowed journalists to see the inside of the facility. 

Officials had said that unit, which was never designed to be permanent, had structural issues and needed to be replaced, but the Pentagon dropped plans to seek money for the construction.

Among those held at Camp 7 were the five prisoners charged with war crimes for their alleged roles planning and providing logistical support for the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

President Joe Biden has said he intends to close Guantanamo, but that would require approval from Congress to move some prisoners to the US for trial or imprisonment.

READ MORE:Will Biden keep his promise to shut down Guantanamo?

READ MORE:‘Europe’s Guantanamo’ claims 20 more prisoners in January

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US Justice Department fires Maurene Comey, prosecutor in Epstein case
Trump says Coca-Cola to use cane sugar in US drinks
Türkiye's Fidan denounces Israel's genocide in Gaza, urges UN action for ceasefire and aid access
Zelenskyy aims for half of Ukraine's weapons to be made domestically
Dozens of bodies found inside Sweida hospital after gunmen retreat
Trump says he's 'highly unlikely' to fire Fed Chair Powell
Syrian army withdraws from Sweida under ceasefire agreement with Druze leaders
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
French court grants refugee status to Palestinians from Gaza outside UN mandate for first time
US, Bahrain sign civil nuclear cooperation agreement
Pashinyan: Armenia wants to reopen border with Türkiye, establish diplomatic ties
Türkiye's top diplomat holds talks with Syria, Jordan, US on Israeli attacks
Curfew imposed after deadly clashes on Bangladesh's 'mourning day'
New ceasefire reached in Sweida after clashes: Syria
Armed groups using Sweida hospital to attack Syrian forces: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us