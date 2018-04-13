Why are thousands of Afghans leaving for Turkey?

There are around 170,000 Afghan migrants in Turkey. Turkey is also home to three-and-a-half million Syrian refugees. Turkey’s Prime Minister Binali Yildirim has said Turkey will build a refugee camp on its Iran border to deal with the influx but reassured that only those with links to terror groups will be deported. Guest: Mr.Zekria Barakzai Consul General of Afghanistan in Istanbul