Israel-Palestine Tensions: More than 30 Palestinians killed in protests

More than thirty Palestinians have been killed in demonstrations in the Gaza Strip, with almost a thousand injured just on Friday. Since March 30th, thousands of people have been gathering, especially on Fridays, at six camps near the Israeli border. The aim is to remind everyone that Palestinian families who lost their homes and land 70 years ago can expect to be able to return to them one day. From Gaza, Iolo ap Dafydd reports.