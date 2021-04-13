Florentino Perez has been re-elected unopposed as president of Real Madrid for a sixth term.

The 74-year-old was the only name in the running since the window for potential candidates to apply opened at the start of the month.

The Spanish champions on Tuesday said: "A single candidate was validated by the electoral committee ... and D Florentino Perez Rodriguez is proclaimed president".

Perez, the head of major construction group ACS, has already twice been re-elected unopposed, in 2013 and 2017.

He was the man behind Madrid's star-studded "Galacticos" era in his first spell in charge of the club between 2000-2006.

His latest mandate will see him at the helm until 2025.

Real Madrid face Liverpool in the second leg of the Champions League quarter-finals at Anfield on Wednesday, leading 3-1 from the first leg as they go in search of a 14th European crown.

