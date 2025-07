Greece’s Resilient People | Crossing The Line

As Greece prepares to exit from an 8-year international bailout program – Imran Garda counts the cost austerity has had on the nation’s democracy. In the process, he uncovers a vibrant grassroots culture of resistance among the Greek people. Watch more episodes of Crossing the Line here: http://bit.ly/ctlontrtworld #greece #yanisvaroufakis #GreeceBailout