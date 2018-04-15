April 15, 2018
Summit of the Americas: Syria strikes, Venezuela politics in focus
Saturday's air strikes in Syria and the political crisis in Venezuela have dominated the Summit of the Americas in Peru. The regional gathering of leaders across North and South America takes place every three years. But Donald Trump skipped the meeting, which would have been his first trip to Latin America. Dimitri O'Donnell has this report from Lima.
