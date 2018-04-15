WORLD
1 MIN READ
Summit of the Americas: Syria strikes, Venezuela politics in focus
Saturday's air strikes in Syria and the political crisis in Venezuela have dominated the Summit of the Americas in Peru. The regional gathering of leaders across North and South America takes place every three years. But Donald Trump skipped the meeting, which would have been his first trip to Latin America. Dimitri O'Donnell has this report from Lima.
Summit of the Americas: Syria strikes, Venezuela politics in focus
April 15, 2018
Explore
Netanyahu’s settlement push accelerates West Bank occupation
Over 450,000 Afghans return from Iran after Tehran's crackdown
'Delicious mushroom' murders: Australian woman found guilty of poisoning relatives
Deadly terrorist attack targets Malam Fatori community in Nigeria
Racism-driven policing led to murder of Indigenous teenager in Australia
A Pakistani startup delivers hope with prosthetics for Gaza’s children
US to fund terrorists to fight terrorists
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Trump threatens additional tariffs on countries backing ‘anti-American’ BRICS
Columbia University in discussions with Trump admin on restoring federal funding: Report
Death toll from Texas floods reaches 82; Trump plans visit
Trump slams former ally Musk's political party as 'ridiculous'
Economic Cooperation Organization sets new goals for regional cooperation
US tariffs to kick in August 1, barring trade deals: Bessent
BRICS calls for Gaza truce, slams strikes on Iran, voices concern over Trump tariff threats
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us